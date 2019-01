Nýjasta ketó-æðið fær útreið á netinu: „Þetta er heimskulegt“

View this post on Instagram

GUYS are these not the coolest things ever?? Bell pepper sandwiches! 🥪🤩 • • Made them with that formula 👉🏼 (1.5 servings is shown in the pic!) 🥗 2 cups veggies (2 peppers + slice of tomato for extra kicks) 🧀 100-200 calories of fats (2 slices cheese) 🍗 4-5oz protein (4oz deli turkey slices) • • Get my FREE meal plan – link in bio! 🤳🏼💛 • • Thanks @onceuponapumpkin for this amaze inspo 👯‍♀️ • • #collegenutritionist #1starchPerDay #BestBodyBabes #schooldays #weightlosshelp #weightlossresults #weightlossplan #weightlosscoach #healthyswap #healthyeating #healthyfoodideas #eatfoodfeelgood #eatthisnotthat #gogreek #panhellenic #collegefood #collegecooking #collegefoodie #bellpeppersandwich #peppersandwich #coolfood #foodswaps #foodhacks #healthyfoodhacks