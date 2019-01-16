Þessar máltíðir líta nánast eins út: Önnur inniheldur miklu minna af kaloríum – Sjáið myndirnar

View this post on Instagram

First of all- BOTH of these breakfasts are healthy. But at brekky it is easy to overdo the cereal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’re trying to lose weight then a few small tweaks here drops 200 calories without compromising on volume or the protein needed to make your meal satisfying. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸3/4 cup muesli 🔸10 almonds 🔸150g full fat regular yoghurt 🔸2 large strawberries ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔹1/2 cup muesli 🔹5 almonds 🔹150g low fat, protein rich yoghurt 🔹4 large strawberries