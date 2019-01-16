Þessar máltíðir líta nánast eins út: Önnur inniheldur miklu minna af kaloríum – Sjáið myndirnar

Margir strengja þess heit um áramót að breyta mataræðinu til hins betra. Það þarf hins vegar ekki að gera stórfenglegar breytingar í mataræðinu til að breyta því, eins og sést best á Instagram-síðu Paulu Norris.
Paula er næringarfræðingur með yfir hundrað þúsund fylgjendur á Instagram. Þar leikur hún sér að því að sýna tvær nánast eins máltíðir, nema að önnur inniheldur talsvert færri hitaeiningar.
Með þessu vill Paula sýna að það þarf ekki mikið til að skera niður hitaeiningar í mat. Oft snýst það bara um að setja minna af vissum hráefnum og meira af öðrum.
View this post on Instagram
First of all- BOTH of these breakfasts are healthy. But at brekky it is easy to overdo the cereal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you’re trying to lose weight then a few small tweaks here drops 200 calories without compromising on volume or the protein needed to make your meal satisfying. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔸3/4 cup muesli 🔸10 almonds 🔸150g full fat regular yoghurt 🔸2 large strawberries ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔹1/2 cup muesli 🔹5 almonds 🔹150g low fat, protein rich yoghurt 🔹4 large strawberries
View this post on Instagram
SAVE CALS IN YOUR STIR FRY ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left: 🔹2 tsp oil for cooking 🔹250g (when raw) Chicken – 1 medium breast 🔹 1 clove garlic 🔹 1/4 brown onion 🔹1 packet Hokkien noddles (220g) 🔹3 florets broccoli 🔹1/8 capsicum 🔹2 mushrooms 🔹 1/4 cup cashews 🔹2 tsp oyster sauce, 2 tsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/4 cup chicken stock. 🔹Coriander ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the Right: 🔸150g (when raw) Chicken – 1 small breast simmered in water (instead of oil) 🔸 1 clove garlic 🔸1/4 brown onion 🔸1/2 packet Hokkien noddles (110g) 🔸 1/3 zucchini – spiralised 🔸 6 florets broccoli 🔸 1/4 capsicum 🔸 4 medium mushrooms 🔸 1/8 cup cashews 🔸 2 tsp oyster sauce, 2 tsp soy sauce, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/4 cup chicken stock. 🔸 Coriander
View this post on Instagram
HEALTHY HOMEMADE PIZZA 👍🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What other meals would you like to see in this spot the difference format? Tell me below! 🙏🏽👇🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left 🔸Medium sized Pizza base 🔸Dried herbs 🔸Chilli flakes 🔸40g tomato paste 🔸50g full fat cheese 🔸10g red onion 🔸3 anchovies 🔸50g Salami 🔸7 cherry tomatoes 🔸20g Feta 🔸Basil ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔹Medium sized Pizza base 🔹40g tomato paste 🔹Dries herbs 🔹Chilli flakes 🔹40g low fat cheese 🔹10g red onion 🔹3 anchovies 🔹50g prawns 🔹10 cherry tomatoes 🔹Basil ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We probably left these in the oven a few minutes too long but they were still delish 😋
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had a few requests for a #spotthedifference for Tacos so see below 👍🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left 🔹2tsp oil 🔹1/4 brown onion 🔹180g regular beef mince 🔹1/4 sachet Taco seasoning 🔹50g Avocado 🔹3 Taco shells 🔹1 lettuce leaf 🔹1/2 tomato 🔹1/4 cob corn 🔹25g cheddar cheese 🔹3tsp salsa 🔹Fresh coriander ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔸1/4 brown onion 🔸100g extra lean beef mince 🔸1/4 sachet Taco seasoning 🔸25g Avocado 🔸1/2 medium zucchini 🔸1/2 carrot 🔸1 Taco shell 🔸2 lettuce leaf cups 🔸1/2 tomato 🔸1/4 cob corn 🔸15g cheddar cheese 🔸3tsp salsa 🔸Fresh coriander ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Differences in cooking method for lower calorie option: ➡️Use a little water (instead of oil) in a non stick pan for cooking onion and mince. ➡️ Bulk up mince with zucchini and carrot. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I love to hear what other ‘Spot the difference’ posts you’d like to see. Tell me 👇🏽👇🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
View this post on Instagram
Plenty of you said curry is one of your go to meals so here’s how you can adapt a recipe to make it suit your diet goals 👍🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What other meals would you like to see in this spot the difference format? Tell me below! 🙏🏽👇🏽 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left 🔸1 cup cooked rice 🔸1 tsp Peanut oil 🔸1.5Tbsp red curry paste 🔸180g cooked chicken breast 🔸130ml regular coconut milk 🔸1/4 red capsicum 🔸1 potato 🔸1 tsp fish sauce 🔸 Fresh coriander ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔹1/2 cup cooked rice 🔹1/2 tsp Peanut oil 🔹1.5Tbsp red curry paste 🔹100g cooked chicken breast 🔹65ml light coconut milk 🔹65ml water 🔹1/4 red capsicum 🔹1 cup cauliflower 🔹3/4 cup zucchini 🔹1 tsp fish sauce 🔹 Fresh coriander
View this post on Instagram
Mexican chicken or burrito bowls came up as a regular item in lots of your households when I asked a few days back. Again- while the ingredients are all HEALTHY (maybe except for the Mayo 🙊) – this is to show how a lower or higher calorie version can be prepped by playing with the portions of ingredients. The volume of the meals are similar. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the left 🔸3/4 cup cooked brown rice 🔸1/2 large tomato 🔸1/2 Avocado – mashed 🔸1/4 cup black beans 🔸1/2 cob corn 🔸1 cup lettuce 🔸1/8 small red onion 🔸1 Tbsp Mayo 🔸180g chicken – cooked in pan with Cumin & Piri Piri/Chipotle spices 🔸2tsp oil (for cooking chicken) 🔸Parsley ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On the right 🔹1/4 cup cooked brown rice 🔹1/2 large tomato 🔹1/4 Avocado – mashed 🔹1/2 cup black beans 🔹1/2 cob corn 🔹1 cup lettuce 🔹1/8 small red onion 🔹1/3 Zucchini 🔹100g chicken – dry grilled with Cumin & Piri Piri/Chipotle spices 🔹Dressing of 1 tsp olive oil, 2 tsp lime juice, 1/2 tsp honey 🔹Parsley
View this post on Instagram
SPOT THE DIFFERENCE ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Both of these meals are healthy but depending on your goals you may make some modifications for more or less calories. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This one is also important as while good fats are ofcourse amazing for and required by our bodies- the calories can add up. So if you’re trying to move some weight you need to be aware of portions of even good fats. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔸On the left • Large (220g) Salmon fillet (when raw) • 2tsp oil for pan frying • 1 serve (~200g) soba noodles • 1 Tbsp Edamame • 1/4 carrot – julienned • 1/2 cup cooked spinach • 25g Broccoli (~2 florets) • 1/2 medium Avocado 🥑 • 1 tsp lime juice • 1/4 cup basil • 1/2 tsp sesame seeds ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔹On the right • Small (150g) Salmon fillet (when raw) baked without added fat • 1/3 serve (~70g) soba noodles • 2 Tbsp Edamame • 1/2 carrot – julienned • 3/4 cup cooked spinach • 50g Broccoli (~2 florets) • 2 cherry tomatoes • 1/4 medium Avocado 🥑 • 1 tsp lime juice • 1/4 cup basil • 1/2 tsp sesame seeds ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A fish spot the difference for you @judithhross 😚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀