Klámstjarna býr til ketó-ís

View this post on Instagram

The before pic shows a tired new mom in absolute love. Sore but elated. Batel was only 2 weeks… and I am still in awe of the fact that my body made a perfect 8 lb baby. I honor that beautiful body. Batel is now 21 months and I’m still in awe of this body that continues to nourish her. I hope that all of you mommys understand how magical you are! PS- thank you for all the prayers for my husband. He is going into surgery tonight at 6 pm *** update he’s getting prepped for surgery right now 😨*** update- he’s out of surgery and doing very well. I know he will come through with flying colors. Baruch HaShem. Shabbat Shalom #ketotransformation #beforeandafterweightloss #positivevibes #beforeandafter #postpartumbody #postpartum #breastfeeding #ketodiet #keto #ketotransformation #intermittentfasting #biohacking #prayers #shabbatshalom