Ástæðan á bak við breytingu á mataræði er hjartnæm: „Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist“

2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober 👏🏻 2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it! My beautiful daughter will be turning 2 and able to express her self better (I’m so excited for her to talk) 🥰. I also have so many business irons in the fire that I can’t wait to share with y’all. My Poshmark is absolutely my passion (link in bio) and its only growing! Thanks to you guys 🤗 Well, let’s all wave bye to 2018 and welcome in a beautiful new year! I love you 🥳 #weightloss #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #ketotransformation #postpartumbody #keto #newyearseve #newyear #goals #beforeandafter