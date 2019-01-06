fbpx
Sunnudagur 06.janúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Erla eldar

Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil

Uppskriftir

Morgunmaturinn sem gerir daginn miklu betri

Matur

Ástæðan á bak við breytingu á mataræði er hjartnæm: „Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist“

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Sunnudaginn 6. janúar 2019 10:00

Jenna er sátt í eigin skinni.

„Ég ákvað að vera heilbrigð aftur þegar að Babel varð eins árs,“ segir frumkvöðullinn og fyrrverandi klámstjarnan Jenna Jameson í viðtali við Us Magazine um af hverju hún ákvað að byrja að borða eftir ketó mataræðinu. Jenna hefur vakið mikla athygli á samfélagsmiðlum síðustu mánuði og hefur gefið fylgjendum sínum góð ráð um ketó mataræðið, eða lágkolvetna fæði.

Jenna eignaðist dótturina Batel Lu með unnusta sínum Lior Bitton í apríl árið 2017.

View this post on Instagram

2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober 👏🏻 2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it! My beautiful daughter will be turning 2 and able to express her self better (I’m so excited for her to talk) 🥰. I also have so many business irons in the fire that I can’t wait to share with y’all. My Poshmark is absolutely my passion (link in bio) and its only growing! Thanks to you guys 🤗 Well, let’s all wave bye to 2018 and welcome in a beautiful new year! I love you 🥳 #weightloss #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #ketotransformation #postpartumbody #keto #newyearseve #newyear #goals #beforeandafter

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

„Hún byrjaði að ganga og ég átti erfitt með að halda í við hana. Það lét mig opna augun og sjá hve óheilbrigð ég væri,“ segir Jenna.

Sjá einnig: Hún er búin að missa tæp 40 kíló á ketó: Hér eru 12 ráð sem hjálpuðu henni.

Jenna var rúmlega níutíu kíló þegar hún breytti um lífsstíl og byrjaði að borða mat sem var próteinríkur en lágkolvetna. Hún tók líka út allt snarl og byrjaði að borða hreina fæðu.

„Það tók mig fjóra mánuði að verða jafn þung og ég var áður en ég varð ólétt. Ég er komin neðar en það núna og komin aftur í þá þyngd sem ég var í þegar ég var fyrirsæta,“ segir hún og er 55 kíló í dag. Hún hefur viðhaldið þeirri þyngd í smá tíma og ætlar ekki að breyta mataræði sínu.

„Ég hef fundið mína hillu með ketó. Það er hægt að viðhalda þessum lífsstíl og mér finnst líkami minn vera í sínu besta formi. Tímabundnar föstur hjálpuðu líka til.“

Jenna er himinlifandi með þennan árangur, ekki bara fyrir sjálfa sig heldur líka fyrir dóttur sína.

View this post on Instagram

Here we go! #motivationmonday Things that have helped me lose weight- I stopped snacking. I allow myself to get hungry. I walk to where I need to go. I stop eating when I’m satisfied. Intermittent fasting between 6pm-11am. Purged my kitchen of all processed foods. I don’t feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out. I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me. I only shop the perimeter at the market. I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience. #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketogains #intermittentfasting #selflove #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney ***if you don’t yet, follow me at @ketocantlose

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on

„Ég get nú sagt að ég er besta útgáfan af sjálfri mér fyrir dóttur mína. Já, ég var frábær móðir þegar ég var þung en ég var ekki að elska líkama minn eins og hann átti skilið. Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist.“

Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Matur
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Ástæðan á bak við breytingu á mataræði er hjartnæm: „Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist“
Matur
Fyrir 15 klukkutímum
Morgunmaturinn sem gerir daginn miklu betri
Matur
Fyrir 19 klukkutímum
Hættur á McDonald’s eftir 32 ár í starfi: „Hann er ótrúlega félagslyndur“
Matur
Fyrir 21 klukkutímum
Myndir af skítugum pítsastað vekja óhug: Músaskítur, feiti og drulla
Matur
Fyrir 22 klukkutímum
Fullkominn ofnbakaður kjúklingur sem bragð er af
Matur
Í gær
Piers Morgan segist vera „fórnarlamb“ grænkera: Sakar skyndibitastaði um einelti
Matur
Í gær
Alda Karen borðaði dansandi dauðan kolkrabba
Matur
Í gær
Sjáðu hvað stjörnurnar borða á einni stærstu hátíð ársins

Mest lesið

Farangur Selju Dísar allur í rúst eftir skoðun: „Ég ætla að senda kvörtun“ – Sjáðu myndirnar
Myndbönd af íslenskum börnum að stunda gróft ofbeldi í dreifingu
Marín Manda fær engar miskabætur – Rifbeinsbrot og örorka eftir skemmtiferð 365
Fjögurra ára piltur sagði frá skuggalegu leyndarmáli móður sinnar – Hún á 25 ára fangelsi yfir höfði sér
Geir: ,,Það getur vel verið að ég hafi fengið mér of mikið í tána“

Ekki missa af

Bára svarar enn einni árásinni úr Hádegismóum: „Þá er ég að rugga réttum báti“
Ólafur Hand sakfelldur fyrir ofbeldi gegn barnsmóður sinni – Háttsettur hjá Eimskip – Lýsti umgengnistálmunum í sjónvarpi
Eftirlitslausir skottulæknar: Ófrísk kona hætt komin eftir nálastungumeðferð
Ólafur ætlar að áfrýja: „Mál þetta hefur tekið mikið á mig og mína fjölskyldu“
Geir Þorsteinsson staðfestir framboð sitt – Ætlar að skáka Guðna
Húsin í bíó – Ekki er allt sem sýnist
Farangur Selju Dísar allur í rúst eftir skoðun: „Ég ætla að senda kvörtun“ – Sjáðu myndirnar
Geir: ,,Það getur vel verið að ég hafi fengið mér of mikið í tána“
Klifraði upp á liðsrútu Arsenal og neitar að fara niður – Leiknum gæti verið frestað
Bönnum ýlur
Matur
Í gær
Töfravöfflur sem gera helgina aðeins betri
Matur
Í gær

Sjálflærði bakarinn sem býr til fallegustu bökur í heimi

Sjálflærði bakarinn sem býr til fallegustu bökur í heimi
Matur
Í gær
Leynileg gögn ljóstra upp hvaða keppinaut McDonald‘s ætlar að rústa næst
Matur
Í gær
Arnmundur hætti að drekka: „Ég var bara að fara mér að voða og þá er stundum nauðsynlegt að segja stopp“
Matur
Í gær

Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil

Spagettí bolognese og bruschettur með tómötum og basil
Matur
Í gær

Öllum stöðum Dunkin‘ Donuts á Íslandi lokað

Öllum stöðum Dunkin‘ Donuts á Íslandi lokað
Matur
Í gær
Erna Kristín: „Allan desember skammaði ég mig fyrir að leyfa mér að borða smákökur, jólamat, jólaöl, jólabjór, sull og sukk“
Matur
Í gær

Svona hreinsar hún líkamann eftir sukkið: „Hreinsar allar pípurnar“ – Sjáið uppskriftina

Svona hreinsar hún líkamann eftir sukkið: „Hreinsar allar pípurnar“ – Sjáið uppskriftina
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þú trúir því ekki hvað er hægt að nota í staðinn fyrir ristað brauð
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Munið þið eftir krakkanum í Malcolm in the Middle? Hætti í leiklistinni og fór í matarbransann
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta eru vinsælustu skyndibitastaðir Íslands
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Kim Kardashian birti saklausa mynd og uppskar reiði netverja: „Njóttu niðurgangsins“

Kim Kardashian birti saklausa mynd og uppskar reiði netverja: „Njóttu niðurgangsins“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þetta er það ógeðslegasta sem Gordon Ramsay hefur smakkað – Og það er mjög skrýtið

Þetta er það ógeðslegasta sem Gordon Ramsay hefur smakkað – Og það er mjög skrýtið
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Huggunarmatur í byrjun árs: Kjúklinga stroganoff sem lagar allt
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Íkorni slær óvænt í gegn á internetinu: „Þar fór áramótaheitið…“

Íkorni slær óvænt í gegn á internetinu: „Þar fór áramótaheitið…“
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Uppljóstrun: 25 matvæli sem þú vissir ekki að væru kolvetnasprengjur
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hún vildi ekki gefa honum rör: Þá varð fjandinn laus
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Spurningum ykkar svarað: Má frysta rjóma?

Spurningum ykkar svarað: Má frysta rjóma?
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum

Ofureinföld Paleo-súpa: Tilbúin á hálftíma

Ofureinföld Paleo-súpa: Tilbúin á hálftíma
Matur
Fyrir 2 dögum
Áður en þau urðu fræg: Stjörnur sem unnu á McDonald‘s
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Baka án botns: Stútfull af grænmeti og gúmmulaði
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Sólrún Diego svarar kalli aðdáenda: 96% sögðu já

Sólrún Diego svarar kalli aðdáenda: 96% sögðu já
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Þau bjuggust ekki við að sjá þetta ofan á örbylgjuofninum þegar þau vöknuðu um morguninn
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Harry prins sýnir samstöðu í verki: Steinhættur að drekka
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Gagnrýnd fyrir að vera of horuð: „Fólk þarf bara að hugsa um sig og hætta að dæma annað fólk“
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þessu ættir þú aldrei að hella í niðurfallið í eldhúsvaskinum

Þessu ættir þú aldrei að hella í niðurfallið í eldhúsvaskinum
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum

Byrjaðu árið á safaríkum Mojito-kjúklingi

Byrjaðu árið á safaríkum Mojito-kjúklingi
Matur
Fyrir 3 dögum
Dagatal allra matgæðinga: Spaghettídagurinn, pylsudagurinn og „Borðaðu það sem þú vilt“ dagurinn