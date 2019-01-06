Ástæðan á bak við breytingu á mataræði er hjartnæm: „Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist“

„Ég ákvað að vera heilbrigð aftur þegar að Babel varð eins árs,“ segir frumkvöðullinn og fyrrverandi klámstjarnan Jenna Jameson í viðtali við Us Magazine um af hverju hún ákvað að byrja að borða eftir ketó mataræðinu. Jenna hefur vakið mikla athygli á samfélagsmiðlum síðustu mánuði og hefur gefið fylgjendum sínum góð ráð um ketó mataræðið, eða lágkolvetna fæði.
Jenna eignaðist dótturina Batel Lu með unnusta sínum Lior Bitton í apríl árið 2017.
View this post on Instagram
2018 was a transformative year for me. I awakened health wise, I shed half of me and I celebrated 3 years #sober 👏🏻 2019 is going to be even better, I can feel it! My beautiful daughter will be turning 2 and able to express her self better (I’m so excited for her to talk) 🥰. I also have so many business irons in the fire that I can’t wait to share with y’all. My Poshmark is absolutely my passion (link in bio) and its only growing! Thanks to you guys 🤗 Well, let’s all wave bye to 2018 and welcome in a beautiful new year! I love you 🥳 #weightloss #intermittentfasting #beforeandafterweightloss #ketotransformation #postpartumbody #keto #newyearseve #newyear #goals #beforeandafter
„Hún byrjaði að ganga og ég átti erfitt með að halda í við hana. Það lét mig opna augun og sjá hve óheilbrigð ég væri,“ segir Jenna.
Sjá einnig: Hún er búin að missa tæp 40 kíló á ketó: Hér eru 12 ráð sem hjálpuðu henni.
Jenna var rúmlega níutíu kíló þegar hún breytti um lífsstíl og byrjaði að borða mat sem var próteinríkur en lágkolvetna. Hún tók líka út allt snarl og byrjaði að borða hreina fæðu.
View this post on Instagram
How cool are these progress shots? I am obsessed with seeing my healthy habits take action! The first image is when I began my quest at 200 lbs, the second was close to goal weight at 127 and the last is at my happy place 120. As you can see by the third, my skin is starting to tighten a bit, thanks to #intermittentfasting Once again I can’t stress how important taking progress pictures is! It helps my motivation immensely 👏🏻 #progress #beforeandafter #weightlossjourney #fitmom #postpartumbody #keto #ketodiet #ketotransformation
„Það tók mig fjóra mánuði að verða jafn þung og ég var áður en ég varð ólétt. Ég er komin neðar en það núna og komin aftur í þá þyngd sem ég var í þegar ég var fyrirsæta,“ segir hún og er 55 kíló í dag. Hún hefur viðhaldið þeirri þyngd í smá tíma og ætlar ekki að breyta mataræði sínu.
„Ég hef fundið mína hillu með ketó. Það er hægt að viðhalda þessum lífsstíl og mér finnst líkami minn vera í sínu besta formi. Tímabundnar föstur hjálpuðu líka til.“
Jenna er himinlifandi með þennan árangur, ekki bara fyrir sjálfa sig heldur líka fyrir dóttur sína.
View this post on Instagram
Here we go! #motivationmonday Things that have helped me lose weight- I stopped snacking. I allow myself to get hungry. I walk to where I need to go. I stop eating when I’m satisfied. Intermittent fasting between 6pm-11am. Purged my kitchen of all processed foods. I don’t feed my family processed food. I barely EVER eat out. I accept that slow progress is PROGRESS. I take progress pictures to motivate me. I only shop the perimeter at the market. I consider eating as nourishing not as a reward. I adjust my food according to how my body is reacting. If I am stalled, I eat less calories or cut dairy. Most importantly, I treat myself with love and patience. #keto #ketotransformation #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss #ketogains #intermittentfasting #selflove #fitmom #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney ***if you don’t yet, follow me at @ketocantlose
„Ég get nú sagt að ég er besta útgáfan af sjálfri mér fyrir dóttur mína. Já, ég var frábær móðir þegar ég var þung en ég var ekki að elska líkama minn eins og hann átti skilið. Núna er ég konan sem ég vil að dóttir mín líkist.“