Svona hreinsar hún líkamann eftir sukkið: „Hreinsar allar pípurnar“ – Sjáið uppskriftina

🌱Holiday Reset 💆🏽‍♀️ I made this “Cranberry Drano” to help me reset after @bravotopchef but it’s also perfect for after holiday shenanigans. (Music by @bikram_singh & @djrekha 💚) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✦ ½ cup organic unsweetened 100 percent cranberry juice ✦ 1 tbsp. clear fiber powder ✦ 1 packet Emergen-C, or other vitamin C powder ✦ 1 cup still-hot green tea brewed with 1 tsp. honey ✦ 4 to 5 ice cubes ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *not at all intended as a meal replacement* #nye #2019 #bhangra