Latur ketó-liði léttist um 70 kíló – Ólst upp hjá fátækum foreldrum: „Ég var föst í líkama mínum“

Föstudagur 04.janúar 2019

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Föstudaginn 4. janúar 2019 22:30

Kimberly er sátt í eigin skinni.

„Ég var alltaf of þung í mínum uppvexti. Fjölskyldan mín var mjög fátæk þannig að við borðuðum mikið af kolvetnum: ristað brauð með kanilsykri, spagettí með smjöri og svo framvegis,“ segir Kimberly Powell í grein á vefnum Women‘s Health.

Þegar að Kimberly útskrifaðist úr miðskóla var hún farin að nálgast hundrað kíló og reyndi ýmsar töfralausnir til að koma heilsunni í lag.

„Ég prófaði alla tískukúrana, jafnvel kálsúpukúrinn þar sem maður borðar bókstaflega bara kálsúpu, en allt kom fyrir ekki. Í besta falli léttist ég um nokkur kíló og þyngdist svo jafnharðan aftur.“

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys happy Sunday! Just taking some measurements this morning and leaving them here for safekeeping ♥️ . . . 👈🏼5’6” 300lbs, size 24 jeans, XXL/XXXL (mostly maternity) tops, 44C bra+ bra extender, size 11 shoe. . . . 👉🏼5’6” 159lbs, size 8/10 jeans, XS/S tops, 34B bra, size 9 1/2 shoe. . . . #weightlossjourney #weightlossprogress #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #weightloss #losingweight #weightlossmotivation #weightlossdiary #weightlossjournal #weightlosssupport #weightlosstips #weightlosschallenge #weightlossstory #weightlossgoals #weightlosshelp #weightlossresults #beforeandafterweightloss #progressnotperfection #nsv #naturalweightloss #extremeweightloss #fitmom #twinmom #looseskin #stretchmarks #mombod #weightlossblogger #diet

A post shared by Kimberly (@loving_lessofme_more) on

Var þyngst 150 kíló

Kimberly var þyngst árið 2014, eftir fæðingu tvíbura sinna, en þá vó hún nærri 150 kíló. Þá byrjaði hún að borða eftir lágkolvetna mataræði stundum og stundum, án árangurs.

„Ég var þung og mér leið illa og ég vissi að ég þyrfti að breytast. Ég var vör um mig og ég var föst í líkama mínum. Þá fann ég ketó-mataræðið,“ segir hún. Þetta var árið 2016, en Kimberly hafði sínar efasemdir í fyrstu.

„Ég var full efasemda í fyrstu því mér fannst þetta vera tískukúr, en ég komst fljótt að því að ég gat verið á lágkolvetna og fituríku mataræði til frambúðar. Ég saknaði kolvetna ekki það mikið og ég hafði gaman að því að einbeita mér að kjöti, osti og öðrum ketóvænum mat.“

Fyrst um sinn fylgdi Kimberly þar sem er kallað skítugur ketó-kúr, sem felst í því að hún borðaði skyndibita, til dæmis hamborgara án brauðs og franska.

„Vissulega var þetta ekki hollasti valkosturinn en ég komst í ketósis sem hjálpaði mér að breyta viðhorfi mínu til eldamennsku heima fyrir. Fyrst um sinn borðaði ég skyndibita því mér fannst of íþyngjandi að elda heima en þegar ég komst í ketósis langaði mig að elda heima. Ég var orkumeiri og ég lifði ekki fyrir næstu svindlmáltíðina mína. Ég var að lifa lífinu án þess að neita mér um eitthvað,“ segir Kimberly og bætir við að hún hafi lært mikið á fyrsta árinu á ketó-mataræðinu.

Snerist ekki um að passa í sætan kjól

Fyrstu mánuðina léttist hún um tæp fjórtán kíló.

View this post on Instagram

#motivationmonday I went through life thinking motivation was a mass of energy that would appear and save me when I least expected it. All of the poor choices I made were justified because until I found that motivation to start… to keep going… to be strong… everything I wanted was somehow out of my control. Believing in this personified courage allowed me to cover up my fear and insecurities with excuses… instead of making choices to test my own strength. When I began this journey I wasn’t driven by motivation. I was lost and I was terrified of failure. I woke up on day one and I cleared my head and listened to the tiny voice inside of me. She didn’t know how to solve all of my problems… She had no motivational quotes or words of wisdom… She only knew the answers to the questions as they came. Sometimes I forgot to listen to her…In the beginning I often allowed her voice to be drowned out by all of the noise around me. But every time I made the choice to follow her direction I felt stronger. The good choices outweighed the bad… the times I fell off and ended up at the bottom of a bag of fast food became fewer and further between. And then one day… I paused and I reflected… and I found it. There it was… courage personified… my motivation. I waited for it my entire life and never knew it was within me all along. That tiny voice got so loud and so strong that we became one… and all of my hard work and good choices… they became my motivation ♥️ . . . . #weightlossjournal #weightlossdiary #weightlossstory #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #weightloss #weightlosssuccess #weightlosssupport #weightlossgoals #beforeandafterweightloss #extremeweightloss #weightlosshelp #losingweight #naturalweightloss #beforeandafter #progresspic #progressnotperfection #looseskin #stretchmarks #mombod #thickfit #curvyfit

A post shared by Kimberly (@loving_lessofme_more) on

„Mér leið miklu betur og var svo stolt af sjálfri mér, en síðan komu hátíðarnar og ég fór aftur í sama farið, fagnaði með mat og fór mikið út að borða. Ég reyndi að hafa það í huga að þetta væri bara hindrun sem þýddi ekki að ferðalagi mínu væri lokið. Ég var bara einni ákvörðun frá því að komast aftur á rétta braut þannig að áramótaheitið mitt árið 2017 var aftur að léttast,“ segir Kimberly. Hún greip á það ráð að skrifa niður markmiðin sín og af hverju hún vildi léttast.

„Til að elska sjálfa mig og líða betur með lífið mitt. Það snerist ekki um að passa í sætan kjól eða hvað stóð á vigtinni. Ég byrjaði að tala við sjálfa mig á fallegri hátt og sýndi sjálfri mér meiri samúð í lífsstílsbreytingunni.“

Það var þá sem Kimberly ákvað að fylgja svokölluðu lötu ketó-mataræði.

View this post on Instagram

#facetofacefriday I’ve said it so many times, but going face to face with myself doesn’t mean confronting the woman I used to be, or blaming her… or even forgiving her… because there’s nothing shameful about the size of someone’s body. If I could go face to face with her, even for a moment, I would hug her and tell her how kind and beautiful she is. And I would remind her that she has always been strong… even when she forgot ♥️ . . . #ketoresults #ketogeniclifestyle #ketodiet #selflove #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #selflovejourney #weightlosssuccess #weightlosssupport #weightlosstips #weightloss #extremeweightloss #naturalweightloss #ketoweightloss #losingweight #weightlossprogress #weightlossstory #weightlosstransformation #weightlossideas #weightlossdiary #weightlosscommunity #weightlosshelp #weightlossresults #beforeandafterweightloss #fatfueled

A post shared by Kimberly (@loving_lessofme_more) on

„Það þýddi að ég fylgdist ekki með öllu sem ég borðaði og var ekki eins ströng með mataræðið. Ég reyni heilt yfir að halda kolvetnum undir tuttugu grömmum á dag. Markmið mitt er að borða mikið af fitu en ekki alltof mikið af próteini, en ég tel ekki kaloríur – ég borða bara samkvæmt innsæinu.“

Nú hefur Kimberly misst tæplega sjötíu kíló og segist leika sér meira með mataræðið núna en hún gerði.

„Ég geri tilraunir með mat sem ég borða á ketó-mataræðinu og er byrjuð að lyfta lóðum. Mig langar að gera meira eins og að klífa fjöll, jafnvel erlendis. Það að léttast hefur gert mér auðveldara að hreyfa mig og hlaupa eftir börnunum mínum en það er ekki allt. Mér líður vel með líkama minn og það er það sem hefur gert þetta ferðalag þess virði.“

