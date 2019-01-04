Latur ketó-liði léttist um 70 kíló – Ólst upp hjá fátækum foreldrum: „Ég var föst í líkama mínum“

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys happy Sunday! Just taking some measurements this morning and leaving them here for safekeeping ♥️ . . . 👈🏼5’6” 300lbs, size 24 jeans, XXL/XXXL (mostly maternity) tops, 44C bra+ bra extender, size 11 shoe. . . . 👉🏼5’6” 159lbs, size 8/10 jeans, XS/S tops, 34B bra, size 9 1/2 shoe. . . . #weightlossjourney #weightlossprogress #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #weightloss #losingweight #weightlossmotivation #weightlossdiary #weightlossjournal #weightlosssupport #weightlosstips #weightlosschallenge #weightlossstory #weightlossgoals #weightlosshelp #weightlossresults #beforeandafterweightloss #progressnotperfection #nsv #naturalweightloss #extremeweightloss #fitmom #twinmom #looseskin #stretchmarks #mombod #weightlossblogger #diet