Fylgdu þessu einfalda ráði og stækkaðu eldhúsið um heilan helling

Mánudagur 24.desember 2018

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Mánudaginn 24. desember 2018 09:00

Joanna veit hvað hún syngur.

Hönnuðurinn Joanna Gaines, sem margir þekkja úr hönnuðarþættinum Fixer Upper, gaf nýverið út bókina Homebody þar sem hún gefur lesendum góð ráð um hvernig eigi að gera heimili að sínu, hvernig eigi að stækka rými og hvaða litir passa vel saman.

Eitt af ráðunum sem Joanna gefur lesendum tengist eldhúsinu og hvernig eigi að láta það virðast vera stærra. Þetta ráð er svo einfalt að það geta allir fylgt því.

Joanna segir einfaldlega að til að stækka eldhúsið sé best að geyma ekkert á borðflötum eldhússins nema það sem sé algjörlega nauðsynlegt, eins og til dæmis olíu, krydd, skurðarbretti og eldhúsáhöld.

Þá hvetur hún lesendur til að nota skurðarbretti til að koma skipulagi á eldhúsið og geyma til dæmis krydd eða matreiðslubækur ofan á þeim.

