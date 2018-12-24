Fylgdu þessu einfalda ráði og stækkaðu eldhúsið um heilan helling

Hönnuðurinn Joanna Gaines, sem margir þekkja úr hönnuðarþættinum Fixer Upper, gaf nýverið út bókina Homebody þar sem hún gefur lesendum góð ráð um hvernig eigi að gera heimili að sínu, hvernig eigi að stækka rými og hvaða litir passa vel saman.
I found Ella's copy of Homebody yesterday and my heart melted when I saw all the notes she had taken and all the pages she had marked as her favorites. The best part was that she used the back of the book to design a bedroom and bath based on the notes she had taken!! She marked her style as "modern boho". These are the moments that make all the work on this project worth it. #homebodydesignbook
Eitt af ráðunum sem Joanna gefur lesendum tengist eldhúsinu og hvernig eigi að láta það virðast vera stærra. Þetta ráð er svo einfalt að það geta allir fylgt því.
Joanna segir einfaldlega að til að stækka eldhúsið sé best að geyma ekkert á borðflötum eldhússins nema það sem sé algjörlega nauðsynlegt, eins og til dæmis olíu, krydd, skurðarbretti og eldhúsáhöld.
Þá hvetur hún lesendur til að nota skurðarbretti til að koma skipulagi á eldhúsið og geyma til dæmis krydd eða matreiðslubækur ofan á þeim.
We just finished this classic style home that we’ve been building here in town and I feel like it's reveal day! Now that it’s complete and ready to go on the market, I can’t wait to see who makes this place their home. This house is being featured in the Parade of Homes, so if you’re in Waco this weekend or next, stop by and you can take a tour of all of the houses, including this one! Parade tickets are available for $10 (cash only) at any house on the tour. Check out https://magno.li/paradeofhomes for more info! @magnoliarealtytexas #MagnoliaDesignandConstruction