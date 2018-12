Með ströngu mataræði náði hún að missa níutíu kíló: Sætti sig við að vera feita mamman á fótboltaleikjum

View this post on Instagram

The craziest excuse I’ve heard for quitting…I didn’t see any results. Dafaq?! You mean YOU weren’t putting in the work. Not just the gym work but that real disciplined work, the eating and/or drinking right all of the time work. You can tell anyone anything you want but the proof is in the results. You only get out what YOU put in. You can’t fool yourself. No matter how hard you try. And if any of this hits a nerve…you need to get it back in gear. NOW. Not Monday. Not next month or year. N O W. No effing excuses. On a side note here’s part of my day in pictures from yesterday. I did a few workouts and made some amazing food.