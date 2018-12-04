fbpx
Þriðjudagur 04.desember 2018

Háskólakennari gerir atlögu að frönskum kartöflum og fólk er brjálað

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Þriðjudaginn 4. desember 2018 10:00

Margir elska franskar.

Eric Rimm, prófessor í faralds- og næringarfræði, gerði allt vitlaust með grein í The New York Times fyrir stuttu. Í greininni skrifar hann um franskar kartöflur og segir þær vera gereyðingarvopn í mataræði fólks.

Eric mælir einnig með að fólk fái sér aðeins sex franskar kartöflur ef það vill endilega láta þessar sterkjusprengjur eftir sér. Við endurtökum: Aðeins sex franskar. Sex!

Ljóst er að margir þarna úti elska franskar og fór Twitter á hliðina út af þessari grein Erics.

Sumir tístarar telja Eric kolgeggjaðan að stinga upp á því að fólk fái sér svo lítið af frönskum:

Aðrir eru sammála honum að sex sé töfratalan – þá sex skammtar af frönskum:

Þessi segist rétt vera að byrja eftir sex franskar:

Á meðan þessi segir þennan smáa frönskuskammt geta eyðilagt veitingastaði:

Þá tístir þessi að sex franskar séu í lagi ef mjólkurhristingur fylgir með:

