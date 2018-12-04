Háskólakennari gerir atlögu að frönskum kartöflum og fólk er brjálað

Eric Rimm, prófessor í faralds- og næringarfræði, gerði allt vitlaust með grein í The New York Times fyrir stuttu. Í greininni skrifar hann um franskar kartöflur og segir þær vera gereyðingarvopn í mataræði fólks.

Eric mælir einnig með að fólk fái sér aðeins sex franskar kartöflur ef það vill endilega láta þessar sterkjusprengjur eftir sér. Við endurtökum: Aðeins sex franskar. Sex!

Ljóst er að margir þarna úti elska franskar og fór Twitter á hliðina út af þessari grein Erics.

Sumir tístarar telja Eric kolgeggjaðan að stinga upp á því að fólk fái sér svo lítið af frönskum:

What kind of MAD MAN would want six french fries? I get it, they are bad for you, but eating SIX sounds like torture. I’d rather not have them at all. But we all know that’s not going to happen. 🍟 pic.twitter.com/dDT4HYjNUF — ⚜️ηαтαℓιє ℓσ¢кєтт⚜️ (@natlckettwrites) November 29, 2018

Aðrir eru sammála honum að sex sé töfratalan – þá sex skammtar af frönskum:

That’s what I’m saying! I haven’t had my fill of fries unless I’ve had my six containers! — Anthony 🎃 (@AnthonyCentenoo) December 3, 2018

Þessi segist rétt vera að byrja eftir sex franskar:

A Harvard professor says one portion of fries should only contain 6 fires! Excuse me, but I’m just getting started with six fries!! 😳😬 #GMC @WEWS pic.twitter.com/fn7pWGFc1A — Katie Ussin (@KatieUssin) December 3, 2018

Á meðan þessi segir þennan smáa frönskuskammt geta eyðilagt veitingastaði:

Least successful restaurant ever: “It would be nice if your meal came with a side salad and six French fries.” Six fries!! — Jessica Glenza (@JessicaGlenza) November 29, 2018

Þá tístir þessi að sex franskar séu í lagi ef mjólkurhristingur fylgir með: