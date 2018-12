Byrjaði að fasta og léttist um 40 kíló: „Þegar ég var 25 ára var ég hundrað kíló og þekkti varla líkama minn“

View this post on Instagram

Hey Ladies! My name is Courtney, I am a Personal Trainer and Group Fitness Instructor here in the north Denver metro area. Picture Left: Feb 2016 ( 13 months after my last child was born) Picture Right: November 2016 ( 10 month transformation) I am reaching out to find a few select ladies to train for FREE in JULY 🇺🇸 YES, If you are interested in creating a NEW LIFESTYLE please contact me now! WHATS THE CATCH—- > No catch, I would love to share your success story, before/after results (with your permission of course) , and a review would be 🤗 great, BUT not necessary. All I ask is you TELL YOUR FRIENDS about your experience👍🏼 WHO AM I LOOKING FOR? Anyone who wants to make a change and most importantly WILLING TO PUT IN EFFORT 💪🏼 Contact me now if you are interested – Don't hesitate/ FIRST COME FIRST SERVE courtneymontgomery@yahoo.com 440-6STUDIO #personaltraining #fitness #broomfieldcolorado #denverfitness #workout #studio #gym #motivation