Erla eldar

Haustleg súkkulaðikaka með mokka-núggat smjörkremi

Uppskriftir

Lakkrísskyrterta með döðlugottsbotni

Þriðjudagur 20.nóvember 2018
Matur

Hversu vel þekkir þú matinn sem þú lætur ofan í þig? Taktu prófið

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Þriðjudaginn 20. nóvember 2018 18:00

Matur frá ýmsum heimshornum.

Öll þurfum við að borða og flest eigum við okkar uppáhaldsrétti, hvort sem þeir eru saltir eða sætir. En veist þú hvaðan þínir eftirlætisréttir koma? Taktu prófið og kannaðu þekkingu þína.

Hvaðan eru mjólkurhristingar upprunalega?

En hin sívinsæla kransakaka?

Svo er það hummus. Hvaðan er það?

Beyglan er vinsælt brauðmeti. Hvaðan er hún eiginlega?

Pavlova, eða marengsterta, sómir sér vel á veisluborði. Hvaðan er hún?

En veistu hvaðan sushi er í raun og veru?

Hvaða land á heiðurinn af ostakökunni?

Hvað með hinn bragðsterka rétt Chicken Korma?

En hvaða land á heiðurinn af seekh kebab?

Margir elska makrónur, en hvaðan eru þær upprunalega?

