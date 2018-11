Klámstjarnan búin að missa 36 kíló á ketó-mataræðinu: Þetta borðar hún yfir daginn

View this post on Instagram

I have officially lost 80 lbs. 👀. I’m going to give a little updated menu because it’s my most requested thing ever! Wake up at 8- have 2 Nescafé coffees with sugar free creamer and sweetener. 11 am I make 3 scrambled eggs with basil cheese I get from Costco (in a block) I share them with Batelli. I then put Batel down for her nap at 1:30 and I snack on cottage cheese and have a fresca. Batel wakes up around 3:30 and I make her lunch. Yes, I make her carbs lol she isn’t keto. I usually make myself a HUGE bowl of arugula salad with vinaigrette dressing and LOTS of Parmesan cheese. Then at about 5 I grill myself a big ribeye steak with asparagus broiled in avocado oil. Then my fast begins! So many people ask if I count macros or check if I’m in ketosis and the answer is no. I just eat sensibly and intuitively. Also I get asked about “snacks”. My advice is stop snacking. Results come from work. It’s hard, but baby it’s SO worth it! Side note- bald Batelli is everything 👏🏻 #ketodiet #keto#intermittentfasting #weightlossjourney #beforeandafter #beforeandafterweightloss