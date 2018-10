Nú er til ís fyrir þá sem hata Donald Trump: Bragðið gæti komið ykkur á óvart

View this post on Instagram

Today we launch Pecan Resist! This flavor supports groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump’s regressive agenda. We cannot be silent in the face of the President’s policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights – all issues that have been at the core of our social mission for 40 years. Learn more and find it near you at the link in our bio.