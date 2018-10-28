Auðvitað fékk drekadrottningin drekaköku í afmælisgjöf

Game of Thrones-stjarnan Emilia Clarke fagnaði 32ja ára afmæli sínu fyrir stuttu, en hún er hvað þekktust fyrir að leika drekadrottninguna Khaleesi í fyrrnefndum þáttum.
Emilia fékk heldur betur frábæran afmælisglaðning frá vinkonu sinni Lolu Frears – nefnilega tilkomumikla afmælisköku sem var skreytt með súkkulaðidreka.
„Súkkulaðiköku ástarsprenging,“ kallaði Emilia kökuna á Instagram, en aðdáendur Game of Thrones taka kannski eftir að drekinn ofan á kökunni er eftirlíking af uppáhaldsdreka Khaleesi, Drogon.
FULL DISCLOSURE: dragons are not for eating. Only for riding, and the occasional bbq. However this chocolate cake explosion of love is..(that grin managed almost the whole thing) @lolafrears I love you with the fire of a thousand dragon panic attacks. (Carnage right?) But dear instaworld I wanted to say a huge thank you to all you glorious wonder creatures who wished me a happy birthday! I felt like one very lucky chica to have been sent so much love… (and chocolate) ❤️😍❤️ #thirtiesareforthecake #andtheeyebrowsfindingevengreaterheightsthaneverbefore #itmustbelove