Sunnudagur 28.október 2018
Matur

Auðvitað fékk drekadrottningin drekaköku í afmælisgjöf

Lilja Katrín Gunnarsdóttir
Sunnudaginn 28. október 2018 12:00

Emilia í skýjunum með kökuna.

Game of Thrones-stjarnan Emilia Clarke fagnaði 32ja ára afmæli sínu fyrir stuttu, en hún er hvað þekktust fyrir að leika drekadrottninguna Khaleesi í fyrrnefndum þáttum.

Emilia fékk heldur betur frábæran afmælisglaðning frá vinkonu sinni Lolu Frears – nefnilega tilkomumikla afmælisköku sem var skreytt með súkkulaðidreka.

„Súkkulaðiköku ástarsprenging,“ kallaði Emilia kökuna á Instagram, en aðdáendur Game of Thrones taka kannski eftir að drekinn ofan á kökunni er eftirlíking af uppáhaldsdreka Khaleesi, Drogon.

