Frægasta ketti Reykjavíkur rænt upp í leigubíl – Slóðin rakin upp í Breiðholt – Hefur þú séð Baktus?

View this post on Instagram

NEW INFORMATION; A man was seen picking him up at klapparstígur and taking him into a car, he drove him to fífusel in Breiðhollt where baktus escaped the car and ran off, please keep a lookout, a big reward will be given to anyone who finds him, he is easy to approach and hold 🙏 Attention everyone !!! Baktus is missing 😓 he was last seen on Klapparstígur last night, and has not returned to Austurstræti this morning like he has done every single day when he is not in gylltikötturinn overnight, Please keep a look out for him and send me a message or call 6930620 if you have any information 🙏❤️ #cats_of_instagram #cats_of_world #baktusthecat #catsofinstagram #catstagram #baktus #findbaktus #missing #missingcat #whereisbaktus