Netverjar æfir yfir sigurmyndinni á Óskarnum

Ekki er hægt að gera öllum til geðs, eins og yfirleitt má sjá þegar netverjar tjá sig í kjölfar verðlaunahátíða. En má segja að það hafi slegið sérstaklega á taugar margra áhorfenda sem fylgdust með Óskarsverðlaununum þegar í ljós kom að kvikmyndin Green Book hlaut verðlaunin í flokki bestu myndar, stærstu verðlaun kvöldsins.

Myndin hefur fengið talsvert bakslag á undanförnum vikum, meðal annars fyrir tæklun sína á kynþáttafordómum, en þá nálgun hafa margir hverjir hafa kallað úrelta og einfaldaða. Jafnframt hafa ýmist margir sett spurningamerki við almenn gæði myndarinnar ásamt því að mestmegnis hvítt fólk hafi komið að framleiðslu hennar, og skíni það gegnum innihaldið.

Green Book byggir á sannsögulegum atburðum og raunverulegri vináttu þeirra Shirley og Vallelonga en ýmislegt hefur komið upp í kringum gerð myndarinnar sem verið hefur gífurlega umdeilt af mismunandi ástæðum auk ákvarðanna sem teknar voru við handritsgerðina. Meðlimir Shirley-fjölskyldunnar hafa til dæmis keppst við að fordæma lokaúkomuna og segja að myndin byggi engan veginn á sannleikanum og að endalaust af staðreyndavillum megi finna í henni.

Hermt er að kvikmyndagerðarmaðurinn Spike Lee hafi einnig orðið brjálaður þegar tilkynnt var að Green Book hefði unnið í flokki bestu myndar.

Sjá má hér ýmis dæmi um hvernig stórsigur myndarinnar lagðist í eftirfarandi tístara.

Don Shirley’s family hated #greenbook so much that Mahershala Ali had to personally apologize. Awarding this travesty of a movie with best picture is the most disappointing thing the academy could have done tonight. #oscars — Lindsay Rodier (@lindsayrodier) February 25, 2019

Remember when Green Book won Best Picture? Man, that choice did not age well. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 25, 2019

the movie where a white guy teaches a black man how to eat fried chicken won best picture, what a black history month — Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) February 25, 2019

When Green Book won, Chadwick is priceless😂 pic.twitter.com/zsBj8GWgom — Joshua Sumter (@sumter_joshua) February 25, 2019

Hey, after last year’s unsettling lapse, at least we’re back to rewarding films entirely about men as Best Picture. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 25, 2019

I dont know how this is possible, but it appears Green book was just accused of colluding with Russia. — CapnLazer (@CaptainLazer85) February 25, 2019

After a long night of podcasting and research, let’s see what happened at the Oscars tonight… pic.twitter.com/Cm3NIMcCmP — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) February 25, 2019

Greatly controversial film #GreenBook wins Oscar for best picture. We are not happy about this! https://t.co/kP2QO0YQvS — Kush Films Online (@KushFilmsOnline) February 25, 2019

Waking up to a world where #Greenbook is #oscars #bestpicture is a joke. I’ve seen 2 better movies this week that weren’t even nominated. #Roma will stand the test of time, Green Book will only be remembered on worst best picture winners lists — CitizenDickReviews (@ReviewsDick) February 25, 2019

How come stories that convince whites that they’re not racist always win at the Oscars? Because pic.twitter.com/tRfOX3pD50 — Cooper Smith (@Ru55ianB34R9000) February 25, 2019

I’m never going to complain about Crash ever again. #oscars #GreenBook — gab the favourite (2018) (@GabsickleGleek) February 25, 2019

remember when #greenbook won best picture? too soon…?#oscars were about as entertaining as a baked potato 🤷🏻‍♀️🥔 — mia pinchoff 💩🤳🏼 (@MiaPinchoff) February 25, 2019

Has someone asked Frances McDormand what she thinks about #GreenBook winning Best Picture? I know she’s white but I’m sure she would be saying what we all are thinking. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bMuvw2GjVd — Frankfurter Kranz (@FrankfurterKra1) February 25, 2019

Definitely surprised to wake up to some of those #Oscars results. #GreenBook winning #BestPicture and #RamiMalek picking up #BestActor are the biggest shocks I think. pic.twitter.com/fNdGW0xNkR — Steven Allison (@writerfox2) February 25, 2019

#GreenBook was alright but it seems like these racism movies from the old south always win. Kinda seems a bit recycled now. Hollywood needs to have a little more imagination — Twitcapper (@horseracing4beg) February 25, 2019

there are three black people on this stage for a movie about american race relations ……. how unsurprising #greenbook pic.twitter.com/Wive4VHo1x — #PettyPendergrass (@ashoncrawley) February 25, 2019

My roommate filmed my reaction to #GreenBook winning Best Picture at the #Oscars. Is there anything else really left to say? #AcademyAwards #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/59k1LoeZOs — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) February 25, 2019

The Racist Little Movie That Could #greenbook #Oscars — The Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) February 25, 2019

Doing my piece on the #Oscars now and thinking about how #GreenBook is the film version of white people saying „I don’t see race“ while black people are living with the consequences of the white people who ONLY see race. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 25, 2019