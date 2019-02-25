fbpx
Mánudagur 25.febrúar 2019

DV - Frjáls og óháður miðill

Babl.is

Tillögu um fjárveitingu til SÁÁ hafnað – ,,Umræða um fíknisjúkdóma snýst um að benda á aðra”

Sara Barðdal Þórisdóttir

Sara Barðdal – Byrjaðu á breyttum lífsstíl með 10 daga HIITFIT áskorun

Fókus

Netverjar æfir yfir sigurmyndinni á Óskarnum

Tómas Valgeirsson
Mánudaginn 25. febrúar 2019 11:00

Ekki missa af Helstu tíðindum dagsins í pósthólfið þitt

Lesa nánar

Ekki er hægt að gera öllum til geðs, eins og yfirleitt má sjá þegar netverjar tjá sig í kjölfar verðlaunahátíða. En má segja að það hafi slegið sérstaklega á taugar margra áhorfenda sem fylgdust með Óskarsverðlaununum þegar í ljós kom að kvikmyndin Green Book hlaut verðlaunin í flokki bestu myndar, stærstu verðlaun kvöldsins.

Myndin hefur fengið talsvert bakslag á undanförnum vikum, meðal annars fyrir tæklun sína á kynþáttafordómum, en þá nálgun hafa margir hverjir hafa kallað úrelta og einfaldaða. Jafnframt hafa ýmist margir sett spurningamerki við almenn gæði myndarinnar ásamt því að mestmegnis hvítt fólk hafi komið að framleiðslu hennar, og skíni það gegnum innihaldið.

Green Book byggir á sannsögulegum atburðum og raunverulegri vináttu þeirra Shirley og Vallelonga en ýmislegt hefur komið upp í kringum gerð myndarinnar sem verið hefur gífurlega umdeilt af mismunandi ástæðum auk ákvarðanna sem teknar voru við handritsgerðina. Meðlimir Shirley-fjölskyldunnar hafa til dæmis keppst við að fordæma lokaúkomuna og segja að myndin byggi engan veginn á sannleikanum og að endalaust af staðreyndavillum megi finna í henni.

Hermt er að kvikmyndagerðarmaðurinn Spike Lee hafi einnig orðið brjálaður þegar tilkynnt var að Green Book hefði unnið í flokki bestu myndar.

Sjá má hér ýmis dæmi um hvernig stórsigur myndarinnar lagðist í eftirfarandi tístara.

 

 

Tómas Valgeirsson
Athugasemdir eru á ábyrgð þeirra sem þær skrá. DV áskilur sér þó rétt til að eyða ummælum sem metin verða sem ærumeiðandi eða ósæmileg. Smelltu hér til að tilkynna óviðeigandi athugasemdir.

Fleiri fréttir

Fókus
Fyrir 41 mínútum
Netverjar æfir yfir sigurmyndinni á Óskarnum
Fókus
Fyrir 1 klukkutíma
Nýtt Game of Thrones myndskeið: Arya Stark sér dreka í fyrsta sinn
Fókus
Fyrir 2 klukkutímum
Hér eru bestu tístin frá Óskarsvökunni: „Helgi Björns, ert þetta þú?“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 klukkutímum
Vikan á Instagram: „Moët o’clock“
Fókus
Fyrir 10 klukkutímum
Svala Björgvins og Gauti stækka við sig: „Ást við fyrstu sýn“
Fókus
Fyrir 14 klukkutímum
Þetta eru sigurvegararnir á Óskarnum
Fyrir 17 klukkutímum
Stjörnurnar sem höfnuðu stórum hlutverkum í þekktum myndum
Fókus
Fyrir 18 klukkutímum
Jólakaka Kjarvals

Mest lesið

Landsmenn óánægðir með frammistöðu Hatara á RÚV: „Sumt ungt fólk fær mig til að þola ekki ungt fólk“
Þetta eru Íslendingarnir sem eru í fangelsum erlendis
Ketó-klof er eitthvað sem þú verður að lesa um
Hvað varð um Eurovision-stjörnurnar?
Fátækt á Íslandi: Gaf barninu vökvann úr dós með niðursoðnum ávöxtum – Drýgði hann með vatni

Ekki missa af

Óskarinn 2019: Rosalegustu kjólarnir á rauða dreglinum
Eftir 5 til 10 ár vitum við hvort við erum ein í alheiminum
Það sem Árni Björn crossfittari borðar á venjulegum degi
Stefán óhress: „Blöskrar bullið frá áróðursmaskínu SA“ – Birtir þessa mynd máli sínu til stuðnings
Stjörnuspá vikunnar: Óvæntur elskhugi bankar upp á hjá hrútnum – Afbrýðisemi blossar upp hjá krabbanum
Vikan á Instagram: „Moët o’clock“
Svala Björgvins og Gauti stækka við sig: „Ást við fyrstu sýn“
Klopp tók fyrirliðann á teppið í miðjum leik – Sjáðu hvað gerðist
Ofurölvi unglingar í Kópavogi og Garðabæ – Ökumaður reyndi að hlaupa inn í hús til að sleppa frá lögreglu
Billy mætti í síðkjól á rauða dregilinn: „Þú vinnur. Óskarinn. Internetið. Lífið. Punktur“
Fókus
Fyrir 20 klukkutímum
Hvað varð um Eurovision-stjörnurnar?
Fókus
Í gær

Landsmenn óánægðir með frammistöðu Hatara á RÚV: „Sumt ungt fólk fær mig til að þola ekki ungt fólk“

Landsmenn óánægðir með frammistöðu Hatara á RÚV: „Sumt ungt fólk fær mig til að þola ekki ungt fólk“
Fókus
Í gær
Þórunn Antonía ólétt: „Í fréttum er það helst að ég er á 17. viku meðgöngu“
Í gær
Robert Johnson var sennilega myrtur af afbrýðisömum eiginmanni
Fókus
Í gær

Hér búa íslenskar tískudrottningar og kóngar – Sjáðu myndirnar

Hér búa íslenskar tískudrottningar og kóngar – Sjáðu myndirnar
Fókus
Í gær

Kolbrún Baldursdóttir var tekin í yfirheyrslu um helgina

Kolbrún Baldursdóttir var tekin í yfirheyrslu um helgina
Fókus
Í gær
Sjáið myndirnar: Kossar, gleði og glamúr á Eddunni
Í gær

Baldur: „Engin þjóð í heiminum sem tekur eins mikil reiðiköst og eins oft og Íslendingar“

Baldur: „Engin þjóð í heiminum sem tekur eins mikil reiðiköst og eins oft og Íslendingar“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Linda opnar sig um kærastann: Svona lágu leiðir þeirra saman – „Hann fór og bjargaði henni fyrir mig“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Hermóður og Júlí: 52 börn stóðu uppi föðurlaus eftir harmleikina tvo
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Þetta eru sigurvegarar Eddunnar í ár – Kona fer í stríð sigursæl
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Frægir og flúrið sem þá prýðir

Frægir og flúrið sem þá prýðir
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Nauðsynlegt að hafa þykkan skráp til að keppa í Eurovision: „Ég er rosalega glöð að vera hinum megin við skjáinn“

Nauðsynlegt að hafa þykkan skráp til að keppa í Eurovision: „Ég er rosalega glöð að vera hinum megin við skjáinn“
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Björn er fastur í hlutverki manna sem neita að fullorðnast: Segir Íslendinga vera með „gróteskari“ húmor en aðrir
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Varað við Kóala-áskoruninni sem slær í gegn á internetinu: Gæti valdið alvarlegum meiðslum

Varað við Kóala-áskoruninni sem slær í gegn á internetinu: Gæti valdið alvarlegum meiðslum
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Bíóhornið: Gög og Gokke í glænýjum búningi
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum
Greta Salóme í DV Tónlist
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Stefán Bjarki er með skilaboð til Steinda: Vona að Steindi sjái myndina

Stefán Bjarki er með skilaboð til Steinda: Vona að Steindi sjái myndina
Fókus
Fyrir 2 dögum

Þetta ætla þau að gera um helgina: Útskrift, bústaður og kökuát

Þetta ætla þau að gera um helgina: Útskrift, bústaður og kökuát
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Kári við Guðna: „Þetta er ekki sjúkdómur enn, helvítis auminginn þinn“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Embla Ósk er vegan-aktívisti: „Þetta er ekki persónulegt val ef það er fórnarlamb“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Veðrið gerir allt vitlaust á Twitter: „Þetta eru ekki þrumur og eldingar. Þetta er Randver í Spaugstofunni að grilla“

Veðrið gerir allt vitlaust á Twitter: „Þetta eru ekki þrumur og eldingar. Þetta er Randver í Spaugstofunni að grilla“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Gómuð: Fangamyndir af frægum
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Þekkir þú Óskarsmyndirnar út frá einum ramma? – Taktu prófið!
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Drakk sig fulla og kjaftaði því hvernig Game of Thrones endar
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Tjörvi er sautján ára og vinnur með Red Bull: „Maður getur fest sig í fullkomnunaráráttunni“

Tjörvi er sautján ára og vinnur með Red Bull: „Maður getur fest sig í fullkomnunaráráttunni“
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum

Þórey fékk bréf frá svindlara – Ákvað að svara: Sjáðu hvað hún sendi

Þórey fékk bréf frá svindlara – Ákvað að svara: Sjáðu hvað hún sendi
Fókus
Fyrir 3 dögum
Er þetta hreinskilnasta auglýsing á Íslandi í dag: „10 óreglusamir á aldrinum 18-43 ára“