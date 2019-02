Þetta ætla þau að gera um helgina: Útskrift, bústaður og kökuát

View this post on Instagram

This one is a bit different. My kids really wanted to do my make up so one morning a couple of weeks ago we decided to dip into the body/face paint palette from @torutrix.is and they went nuts! It was so much fun seeing them doing my eyebrows and having fun with the whole thing, they really poured their heart into this and I felt like a beautiful painting. My eyelashes are @velourlashesofficial and I edited my eyecolor to match via facetune. It's necessary to spice things up from time to time!🎨