Sigga Dögg hætt að nota brjóstahaldara – „Geirvörtur móðga ekki fólk, fólk móðgar fólk“

🔥Oh lets free the fucking nipple already!🔥 * "Oh I love the feeling of taking of my bra at the end of the day" * Well – what if you could have that feeling ALL DAY EVERY DAY?! * Bear with my 🥥🥥 * I was in Spain a few months ago and my bathing suit was pinching me in all the wrong places. I watched a 👩🏽‍🦳 walk by tits out and proud, head held high, body wiggling in all the fun places and I thought to myself: What the hell am I doing with my life?! Do I have to wait until I am old to be in my body? Because I am worried that I will a) offend with -notabeachready- body 🐳 b) be sexualised by some people (or not as the case my be) 😤 c) be bodyshamed by some other people 🐳 d) greatly offend my family 🙈 or e) remind myself that the once great breasts that I had have been suckled away 🤱 and are mere 🥟🥟 Not fit for display 😢 * I chose none of the above 🤗🦹‍♀️ * Now I have done my fair share of tit flashing, be it because of breastfeeding or partying, so breast-shame is not a thing for me. Or it did not used to be. Now I am all -mommed- out. Or something. * So, I ran to the closest shop and looked at swimtrunks. FOR MEN. Thats what the sign said. FOR MEN.🧜🏼‍♂️ * I found the cheapest ones, tried them on and lo and behold, the covered my ass and my jigglytummy AND they had a POCKET THAT CLOSED! with a zipper I might add. * I had never seen such a thing in my life! A pocket! And coverage! In the same pair of trunks 🙀🤯 * To the beach I went and it felt AMAZING 🧜‍♀️ * After this LIFE AFFIRMING revelation I have decided to stop wearing 👙 well, bras. There is no nudist swimming pool in Iceland so I will still have to wear a bathing suit to the pool. But for everyday activities and going out fancy, my breasts will be held back no more!! * 🙋‍♀️Nipples dont offend people, people offend people! * Free them nipples baby – you deserve it and it feels fucking amazing!