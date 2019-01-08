Sigga Dögg hætt að nota brjóstahaldara – „Geirvörtur móðga ekki fólk, fólk móðgar fólk“

fbpx
Þriðjudagur 08.janúar 2019

Þriðjudaginn 8. janúar 2019 16:30

Sigga Dögg skorar á þig að minnka plast og matarsóun.

Sigga Dögg kynfræðingur sagði frá því á Instagram í dag að hún væri hætt að ganga um í brjóstahaldara, en hún hafi áttað sig á hversu gott það væri eftir strandarferð á Spáni í sumar.

Í færslunni skrifar Sigga Dögg að hún hafi verið stödd á ströndinni á Tenerife og sundfötin eitthvað að valda henni óþægindum. Kona hafi gengið framhjá henni, ber að ofan og hafi Sigga Dögg í kjölfarið hugsað hvað í fjandanum hún væri að gera í lífinu.

„Þarf ég að bíða þar til verð gömul til að vera sátt í eigin líkama? Af því að ég er hrædd um að:
a) móðga einhvern með líkama mínum sem er ekki „sundfata-tilbúinn“
b) vera álitin kynvera af einhverjum (eða ekki)
c) vera líkamssmánuð
d) móðga fjölskyldu mína
eða
e) minna mig mig á að fallegu brjóstin sem ég var einu sinni hafa verið sogin í burtu og ekki hæf til sýnis

Ég valdi ekkert af þessu. Ekki það að ég hafi ekki sýnt á mér brjóstin áður, bæði við brjóstagjöf eða í partýum, þannig að þetta er ekkert mál fyrir mig.“

Keypti sundskýlu fyrir karlmann

„Ég hljóp í næstu búð og skoðaði sundskýlur. Fyrir menn. Það stóð á skiltinu: Fyrir menn. Ég fann þá ódýrustu og prófaði hana og viti menn, þær fóru yfir rassinn minn og magann og þær voru með vasa sem lokaðist! með rennilás meira að segja.“

Eftir þetta atvik ákvað Sigga Dögg að hætta að ganga um í brjóstahaldara alls staðar nema í íslenskum sundlaugum. „En fyrir daglegar athafnir og fara fínt út, þá mun ekkert halda aftur af brjóstunum mínum.“

„Geirvörtur móðga ekki fólk, fólk móðgar fólk. Frelsaðu geirvörtuna elskan – þú átt það skilið og það er fokking geggjað!“

🔥Oh lets free the fucking nipple already!🔥 * “Oh I love the feeling of taking of my bra at the end of the day” * Well – what if you could have that feeling ALL DAY EVERY DAY?! * Bear with my 🥥🥥 * I was in Spain a few months ago and my bathing suit was pinching me in all the wrong places. I watched a 👩🏽‍🦳 walk by  tits out and proud, head held high, body wiggling in all the fun places and I thought to myself: What the hell am I doing with my life?! Do I have to wait until I am old to be in my body? Because I am worried that I will a) offend with -notabeachready- body 🐳 b) be sexualised by some people (or not as the case my be) 😤 c) be bodyshamed by some other people 🐳 d) greatly offend my family 🙈 or e) remind myself that the once great breasts that I had have been suckled away 🤱 and are mere 🥟🥟 Not fit for display 😢 * I chose none of the above 🤗🦹‍♀️ * Now I have done my fair share of tit flashing, be it because of breastfeeding or partying, so breast-shame is not a thing for me. Or it did not used to be. Now I am all -mommed- out. Or something. * So, I ran to the closest shop and looked at swimtrunks. FOR MEN. Thats what the sign said. FOR MEN.🧜🏼‍♂️ * I found the cheapest ones, tried them on and lo and behold, the covered my ass and my jigglytummy AND they had a POCKET THAT CLOSED! with a zipper I might add. * I had never seen such a thing in my life! A pocket! And coverage! In the same pair of trunks 🙀🤯 * To the beach I went and it felt AMAZING 🧜‍♀️ * After this LIFE AFFIRMING revelation I have decided to stop wearing 👙 well, bras. There is no nudist swimming pool in Iceland so I will still have to wear a bathing suit to the pool. But for everyday activities and going out fancy, my breasts will be held back no more!! * 🙋‍♀️Nipples dont offend people, people offend people! * Free them nipples baby – you deserve it and it feels fucking amazing! * #itsaWOmansworld #freethenipple #freethebody #gettingmytitsback #allshapesandsizes #mommying #nudity #sunlover #hellobreasts #lifeafterbreastfeeding #pleasure #bettersex #kynvera #author #siggadogg #nudity #sexuality #sexhealth #sexed #sexeducation #sexeducator #sexpositive #sexology #sexologist #

Ragna Gestsdóttir
Ragna Gestsdóttir er umsjónarmaður Fókus á DV. Hún hefur starfað hjá DV síðan 2014 og vann einnig á Séð og Heyrt 2016.
Ragna skrifar almennar fréttir, viðtöl, greinar um menningu, viðburði, fólk og fleira.
Hún er forvitin um menn, málefni og menningu og með minni á við bestu leitarvél.
Netfang: ragna@dv.is.
