Vikan á Instagram – Sjáðu myndirnar sem sópuðu til sín lækum

When I need clarity, a creative spark or just time by myself (which is almost always with my dogs also) I like to go out in nature, preferably by the ocean. To sit still in a quiet place and meditate (moving meditation is also wonderful)- the sound of the ocean makes it more renewing for me and ever so magical. I guess being brought up in a small town by the ocean, makes it a part of who I am. I find it so very nurturing for my soul. . . Does nature speak to you? Is it the woods, the mountains, the ocean? Please tell me in the comment below, I would love to know.